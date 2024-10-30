NFL News: Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy provides major injury update on LB Micah Parsons

In the lead-up to Week 9 of the NFL, the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys addressed the potential return of LB Micah Parsons following the injury that kept him off the field.

The Dallas Cowboys find themselves in a position where they need to start achieving positive results; otherwise, another NFL season will be in vain. Mike McCarthy is preparing for the game against the Atlanta Falcons with everything on the line and also provided an important injury update on LB Micah Parsons.

The absence of several key players from the roster has left the Cowboys with a current record of three wins and four losses, putting their playoff hopes at serious risk.

Micah Parsons, the veteran linebacker for the Texas team, has been sidelined for several weeks due to an injury, and his return to the field remains uncertain. Regarding his situation, head coach Mike McCarthy mentioned the possibility of a short-term comeback.

“He’s making gains each week, he’s just not ready to get in the practice format,” the current Cowboys coach confirmed that Parsons’ presence is not guaranteed for the upcoming game against the Atlanta Falcons.

If the absence of the veteran linebacker is confirmed for the upcoming weekend against the Falcons, it will mark the fourth consecutive game he misses this season, representing a significant loss for the team.

Micah Parsons’ injury

During Week 4, in a key matchup against the New York Giants that the Cowboys ultimately won, Micah Parsons suffered a high-ankle sprain, which has sidelined him since then, representing a significant loss for the team.

Following the victory, Parsons stated in an interview with ClickonDetroit that he was injured when someone fell on his leg and didn’t have an initial timeline for his absence. However, he remained focused on the team and their win.

“I’m glad we’re finally back in the win column but we still got a lot of work to do,” he said. “We can be a lot better. I’m not going to stop until we’re damn near perfect.”

The return of a key player to the active roster

While Micah Parsons’ presence for the game against the Atlanta Falcons is not guaranteed, the only certainty for the Cowboys’ head coach is the return of a key player for Dallas’s scheme.

The player in question is none other than the experienced All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland, and the news was confirmed by Jordan Schultz via his social media on X (formerly Twitter).

“Source: The #Cowboys are activating All Pro CB DaRon Bland off IR, as the ballhawk is prepared to make his 2024 debut. A huge return for the Dallas defense,” Schultz stated via @Schultz_Report .