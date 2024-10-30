Christian McCaffrey is set to return with the San Francisco 49ers soon, and the club received more good news as another key player could be back in the upcoming days.

Following the 2023 NFL season, the 49ers worked diligently to maintain a strong roster. Unfortunately, injuries have become a major problem this season, and the club didn’t fully anticipate the extent of these setbacks.

During the summer, the team announced that Christian McCaffrey was dealing with multiple injuries. Doctors then identified Achilles tendinitis in both of his legs, sidelining him for the early weeks of the campaign.

49ers recover a crucial player alongside Christian McCaffrey

The San Francisco 49ers have not had a strong 2024 season. Despite analysts and fans expecting them to dominate the NFC, they have fallen short of that goal.

The main issue the 49ers have struggled with this year has been injuries. The club has lost several players to health issues, recording the highest number of absences among All-Pros and Pro Bowlers in the NFL.

Key offensive players such as Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk have faced injuries. Unfortunately, the defense has also been hit hard by health setbacks.

Fortunately, the 49ers are set to recover some players in the coming days. The team has announced that Christian McCaffrey will start training on Monday, and another star player will return soon.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: Dre Greenlaw #57 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts on the field during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Kyle Shanahan revealed that Dre Greenlaw is very close to returning to the field. The linebacker tore his ACL in the 2024 Super Bowl against the Chiefs, and the head coach shared that he is on track to play again this season.

“I think Dre is getting close,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I don’t want to put a timetable on it. I’d probably be surprised [if it was] right after the bye week, but I do think after that, it’ll be close to being week-to-week, which means, if everything goes right, that’ll be a sooner week than later week for whatever diagnosis that is.”

What is Dre Greenlaw’s contract with the San Francisco 49ers?

Dre Greenlaw signed a two-year contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers in 2022, valued at $16.4 million. This deal includes $10 million in guaranteed money.

The contract keeps Greenlaw with the 49ers through the 2024 season, securing him as part of their core lineup. Known for his speed and tackling ability, Greenlaw’s contract reflects his importance to the team’s defensive success and his potential to impact future seasons.

