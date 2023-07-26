Last season, Dak Prescott threw 15 interceptions. Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, has warned the quarterback about his turnovers, sending him a strong and stern message about this matter.

The Cowboys really want Dak Prescott to have a completely different season this year. Last season, the quarterback threw 15 interceptions, tying with Texans’ Davis Mills for the most in the league.

This is seen as a huge problem for Dallas. Those turnovers really harmed the team last year, so now Jerry Jones has sent a warning to the quarterback to stop putting the football in the hands of his rivals.

Dak Prescott receives huge warning by Jerry Jones about turnovers

Prescott hit a milestone last season that he shouldn’t be proud about. He became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw 15 interceptions despite missing at least five games.

Of course, this record is not what Jerry Jones expects from him. In 2021, Prescott set the Cowboys’ single-season passing touchdown milestone with 37. That’s why this abrupt change has compelled the owner to send him a warning.

“What I expect is not the unexpected. What last year represented relative to turnovers was unexpected,” Jerry Jones said Tuesday. “I expect to see what we expect from Dak, which is don’t turn the ball over, be protective of the ball. When I think of Dak, that’s the first thing that comes to my mind. That’s what he does good.”

It seems like last season was only a mistake for Prescott. The Cowboys’ quarterback has a career interception rate of two percent, the ninth-lowest figure in NFL history. However, Jones’s message is a clear statement that those 15 turnovers can’t happen again in the future.