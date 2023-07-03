Kellen Moore spent seven years alongside Dak Prescott, both as his teammate and as his offensive coordinator. Now, the former member of the Dallas Cowboys has unveiled the quarterback’s standout attribute, and it is something not easily observable on the field.

In 2016, the Dallas Cowboys decided to draft a quarterback as possible replacement of Tony Romo. Despite having Kellen Moore in the roster, they selected Dak Prescott, who eventually became the team’s permanent starter.

Moore broke his leg that summer, which provided Prescott with an opportunity. Although Kellen retired in 2017, he remained with the Cowboys as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, allowing him to continue working alongside Dak.

Kellen Moore shares Dak Prescott’s best attribute as quarterback

A broken leg gave Prescott the opportunity to prove himself to the Cowboys. Kellen Moore suffered an injury once Dak arrived to the team, and it all changed for the former Mississippi State player.

After Prescott became the starter, Moore recognized he wouldn’t have the same role. In 2017, he retired but stayed in Dallas to be near his former teammate. He became the team’s quarterbacks coach and later the offensive coordinator, mentoring Dakota.

Moore stayed alongside Prescott for seven years before leaving the team this offseason. He joined the Los Angeles Chargers to be their offensive coordinator for the upcoming campaign, but he’ll always remember Prescott and his great attributes.

“The best person. I think the best leader I’ve ever been around, easily,” Moore said in an appearance on The Season with Peter Schrager podcast. “And in all honesty, player or coach or anything. I think his ability to connect with a team in all spectrums is rare and I’ve never seen it in any other way. His work ethic, his command, I think he’s incredible. We’ve all been through that Dallas journey and he has a phenomenal way of being able to deal with probably more than your average NFL starting quarterback. And he handles it beautifully. He’s certainly a guy you forever root for.”