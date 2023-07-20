The Dallas Cowboys are striving to surround Dak Prescott with talented players for the 2023 NFL season. However, the Detroit Lions have disrupted their plans by stealing a wide receiver that the NFC East team wanted to support their quarterback.

Dak Prescott’s tenure with the Cowboys have not been the best. Even though he’s seen as the quarterback who will finally return a Vince Lombardi trophy to Dallas, he has not been able to succeed in the Playoffs to even get near a Super Bowl.

However, the organization still trusts him. For this reason, the team’s front office has been trying to add more weapons for him to utilize. Unfortunately, their most recent target has been recently stolen by the Lions.

Cowboys lose a player to the Detroit Lions

The first defeat of the 2023 NFL season has arrived for the Dallas Cowboys. Even though they were trying to add a new wide receiver to help Dak Prescott, the Lions got in their way and stole their target.

The New York Jets officially announced that they traded wide receiver Denzel Mims and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Lions for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick.

Mims, a former second-round pick, was linked to the Cowboys earlier this week. However, Dallas was hopeful that the Jets would waive Mims to avoid giving up the pick they were asking for.

Dallas’ front office wanted to provide Dak Prescott with a new wideout for the 2023 season, but they were not willing to give away a draft pick for a player who has only registered 42 receptions for 676 yards and zero touchdowns in three seasons.