Last season, Dak Prescott faced severe criticism for his high number of turnovers. Surprisingly, ahead of the 2023 NFL campaign, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback has predicted to throw multiple interceptions this year.

The Cowboys still have high hopes on Dak Prescott. He’s seen as the quarterback who will lead the franchise to success, but unfortunately he has struggled to compete and prove his value to the team.

Dallas has built a highly competitive squad around Prescott. Unfortunately, he led the league in interceptions last year, so now he has predicted the number he expects to have in the 2023 campaign.

Dak Prescott makes a bold prediction for the 2023 NFL season

Things have not been easy for the Cowboys in recent years. Despite their best efforts to compete, they have been unable to do so, and fans are growing increasingly desperate about their situation.

Of course, one of the first names that comes to mind is Dak Prescott’s. The quarterback was given a huge contract a few years ago, and he has not lived up to the expectations thus far.

Last season, Prescott led the league in interceptions, a not so remarkable record. The quarterback threw 15 picks last year, which was tied with Davis Mills for the most in the league. However, Dak is determined to change that number in the upcoming campaign.

“I won’t have 10 interceptions this year,” the Cowboys QB said during a recent interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Fans are hoping he fulfills his promise, as those picks really hurt the Cowboys in several games last year.