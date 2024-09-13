Trending topics:
NFL News: Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys will put on the line a historic record against the Saints

The Dallas Cowboys are going for a huge record at home when they face the New Orleans Saints.

Dak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys
© Rick Kern/Getty ImagesDak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Dallas Cowboys had a promising start in Week 1 with a 33-17 win over the Cleveland Browns. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb were spectacular after signing contract extensions and the defense looked revamped with Mike Zimmer as new defensive coordinator.

Last season, the Cowboys were a Super Bowl contender as No.2 seed in the NFC until Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers shocked the league in the Wild Card round.

Now, it’s the same story all over again for one of the greatest franchises in the NFL. Great hopes during the regular season with the proper uncertainty when the postseason arrives.

What is the Dallas Cowboys longest home winning streak?

The Dallas Cowboys currently hold a phenomenal 16-game winning streak at home during the regular season. Although they lost against the Packers in the Wild Card round, that record is still going.

The longest winning streak for the Cowboys playing at home was of 18 victories between 1979 and 1981 playing at Texas Stadium. That golden era with legendary Tom Landry as head coach.

NFL News: Lamar Jackson and Ravens warn Patrick Mahomes after controversial loss against Chiefs

NFL News: Lamar Jackson and Ravens warn Patrick Mahomes after controversial loss against Chiefs

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

