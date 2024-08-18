Dak Prescott showed once more why he wants to play with the Dallas Cowboys for life.

Dak Prescott hasn’t signed a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys and the quarterback might become an unrestricted free agent in 2025. It’s been a really complicated negotiation with Jerry Jones.

Although the future is uncertain for the star player, Dak wants to be a Cowboy for life. However, that’s not only up to him as the team’s front office has the responsibility of making him the highest paid player in history.

If the Dallas Cowboys don’t do it, many teams in the NFL will be ready to jump in to lock Prescott as the key factor to become a Super Bowl contender. It’s a crucial moment for America’s Team.

Dak Prescott has amazing gesture with Dallas Cowboys fan

Before the second preseason game against the Raiders, Dak Prescott had already sent a message of confidence for thousands of Dallas Cowboys’ fan about his contract situation.

“I enjoy being a Cowboy 1000 percent. I enjoy living in Dallas and enjoy everything about it. Conversations are going well, but I’m thankful to be where I am right now and that’s here.”

see also NFL News: Dak Prescott reveals the reason why Dallas Cowboys won"t give him contract extension

That feeling was demonstrated on the field at Las Vegas when the quarterback had a very special gesture with a young girl. He took all the time needed to sign a jersey, socks and take a picture with her. In fact, Prescott sent a message which was applauded by Cowboys Nation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s ok. Take your time (to take photos). I’m good. This is my game day right here. I love this energy. I love it. You’re welcome. I need this energy every game day.”

Will Dak Prescott be a free agent?

Dak Prescott is entering the final year of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys and, if Jerry Jones doesn’t show him the money, the quarterback will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

Advertisement

There’s no way to use a franchise tag on him and the star also has a no trade clause. Furthermore, considering the market was reset at $55 million per year by Trevor Lawrence and Jordan Love, Jones will probably need to pay $60 million per year to keep Dak or the player could wait and test free agency in a few months.

Advertisement