Tom Brady had a piece of advice for Dak Prescott after that big contract extension with Dallas Cowboys.

Tom Brady is definitely the greatest player in NFL history after winning the Super Bowl seven times. Now, during his long awaited debut as analyst with Fox, the legend weighed in on Dak Prescott and his contract situation.

Just hours before the opener against the Cleveland Browns, Jerry Jones finally changed his mind and gave the quarterback a massive four-year, $240 million contract.

As a consequence, the Dallas Cowboys have locked their core group of stars for the near future with new deals for Lamb and Prescott, while Micah Parsons is still under contract until 2026.

Who is the highest paid player in the NFL?

Dak Prescott became the highest paid player in NFL history after signing a historic new deal with the Dallas Cowboys. The quarterback has reset the market at $60 million per year.

However, Tom Brady sent a big piece of advice to Prescott. With such a huge amount of money, there are no more excuses. From this moment on, it’s Super Bowl or bust.

“Yeah, Dak signed the largest contract in NFL history. Now, he’s got to go out and earn it. 2023 was his best season, but, going forward, it’s going to be all about what happens in the postseason.”

