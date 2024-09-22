Trending topics:
NFL News: Dak Prescott makes something clear to Dallas Cowboys after big loss against Ravens

Dak Prescott sent a strong message to the Dallas Cowboys after a big loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

Dak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys
© Richard Rodriguez/Getty ImagesDak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys suffered another loss at home against the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry absolutely dominated the running game with more than 230 yards combined on the ground.

Now, the Cowboys have a 1-2 record and face a short week before visiting the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. Considering their tough schedule ahead, it’s a must win scenario.

So, in one of the biggest stories in the NFL, America’s Team is no longer seen as a Super Bowl favorite. However, Prescott believes there’s enough time to make things work.

Can the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl?

That’s the big question for the Dallas Cowboys after a third consecutive loss at home including the playoffs. This was Dak Prescott’s message for his teammates to make a comeback as soon as possible.

“We’ve got to help our defense. I know what’s their standard and they don’t want to allow 28 points. But 28 points against an MVP player, an offense like that, that’s a game we have to score 30 in. We know it. We didn’t do it. Us as players, we’ve got to be more professional. Understand our jobs, understand where we’re supposed to be and do that time and time again and keep our focus. We’ve got to be cleaner and locked in. Take accountability.”

NFL News: Jerry Jones explains big reason why Dallas Cowboys didn\&#039;t sign Derrick Henry after loss against Ravens

see also

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

