Dak Prescott proved once again that he is not afraid of Jerry Jones looking for a new contract with Dallas Cowboys.

Dak Prescott will keep fighting to become the highest paid player in NFL history. Although Jerry Jones wants to control the pace without a contract extension, the quarterback has all the leverage.

It’s important to remember that Jordan Love and Trevor Lawrence just got massive deals of $55 million per year and, with more accolades than those two names, Prescott should ask for more.

The Dallas Cowboys are against the ropes considering they also have to pay in the near future other names such as CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons. However, the most important position is quarterback and, at least right now, it’s difficult to envision how the franchise could remain as a Super Bowl contender without Dak.

Will the Dallas Cowboys give Dak Prescott a contract extension?

During training camp, Dak Prescott has repeatedly answered this question and, each time, the quarterback gets on attack mode by saying he is ready to accept any possible outcome, including free agency. Now, in a surprising turn of events, the star called out Jerry Jones literally requesting to show him the money.

“You understand what a brotherhood means. Not only for just this team but the fraternity of the NFL and the players. The money is out there and the money can happen. It can be done. There are ways to make everything work for both ways. In that sense, it’s always about pushing the envelope for the next man.”

How much money Dak Prescott wants in new contract?

So, the message is clear from Dak Prescott. The money is out there in the NFL and three quarterbacks just proved that with new contracts: Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence and Jordan Love.

Prescott comes from an MVP caliber season and that’s why the benchmark for him must be at least $60 million per year. All the pressure is on Jerry Jones as the owner cannot use a franchise tag and also has to face a no trade clause which can be executed by the player.

“I’ve never truly cared about the number whether it was the first time in the franchise tag and the negotiations or now. That’s why I said I have an agent that I’m confident in and a front office that we can figure out something for both of us that makes sense.”