Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott sends big warning to Dallas Cowboys after win against Giants

Dak Prescott sent a strong message to his teammates after the Dallas Cowboys got a victory over the New York Giants.

Dak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys
© Richard Rodriguez/Getty ImagesDak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys got a big win on the road against the New York Giants. After two consecutive losses with the Saints and Ravens, they had to deliver.

“It’s a huge win, especially when you compare it to the alternative, what that would have been like. Got to turn the narrative. Got to change the narrative. That’s what this game did, especially over a long weekend. Puts us at 2-2, allows us a couple days to get our body right, mind right.”

Now, in their quest to a Super Bowl run, the Cowboys have one of the toughest stretches in the NFL facing four possible playoff contenders like the Steelers, Lions, 49ers and Falcons.

Advertisement

What record does the Dallas Cowboys have?

After a win against the New York Giants to reach a 2-2 record, Dak Prescott sent a big warning to his teammates going forward. They have to avoid the noise created by reporters and social media.

“We got to continue to be pros. That’s not done when you get a win. We’re not going to get overexcited. Hopefully, the guys don’t listen to anything being written now, good or bad. It’s about focusing on this process. We were able to get a win that puts us at 2-2. Keep their confidence right and just allow to build momentum. Played on a bunch of different teams and some that when you got going, it just gets hot. That’s what we’re looking to do.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Bill Belichick makes something clear about Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys slow start

see also

NFL News: Bill Belichick makes something clear about Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys slow start

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Lionel Messi loses key Argentina teammate for October 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Lionel Messi loses key Argentina teammate for October 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

NBA News: Lakers star LeBron James gets real about entering his 22nd season at the NBA
NBA

NBA News: Lakers star LeBron James gets real about entering his 22nd season at the NBA

NFL News: Las Vegas Raiders HC Antonio Pierce loses two key players for home game vs Browns
NFL

NFL News: Las Vegas Raiders HC Antonio Pierce loses two key players for home game vs Browns

NCAAF News: Kirby Smart unveils key strategy to stop Alabama QB Jalen Milroe
College Football

NCAAF News: Kirby Smart unveils key strategy to stop Alabama QB Jalen Milroe

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo