Dak Prescott sent a strong message to his teammates after the Dallas Cowboys got a victory over the New York Giants.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys got a big win on the road against the New York Giants. After two consecutive losses with the Saints and Ravens, they had to deliver.

“It’s a huge win, especially when you compare it to the alternative, what that would have been like. Got to turn the narrative. Got to change the narrative. That’s what this game did, especially over a long weekend. Puts us at 2-2, allows us a couple days to get our body right, mind right.”

Now, in their quest to a Super Bowl run, the Cowboys have one of the toughest stretches in the NFL facing four possible playoff contenders like the Steelers, Lions, 49ers and Falcons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What record does the Dallas Cowboys have?

After a win against the New York Giants to reach a 2-2 record, Dak Prescott sent a big warning to his teammates going forward. They have to avoid the noise created by reporters and social media.

“We got to continue to be pros. That’s not done when you get a win. We’re not going to get overexcited. Hopefully, the guys don’t listen to anything being written now, good or bad. It’s about focusing on this process. We were able to get a win that puts us at 2-2. Keep their confidence right and just allow to build momentum. Played on a bunch of different teams and some that when you got going, it just gets hot. That’s what we’re looking to do.”

Advertisement