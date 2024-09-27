NBA News: Lakers star LeBron James gets real about entering his 22nd season at the NBA

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shared his thoughts on the upcoming NBA season, which promises to be one of the most special of his career.

As the new NBA season approaches, the Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is preparing to make history once again by entering his 22nd season in the league, matching Vince Carter’s record for the longest career. Even more notably, LeBron is on the verge of becoming part of the first father-son duo to play in the NBA alongside Bronny James.

Year after year, LeBron continues to break records and cement his legacy in the NBA. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone’s Tim Chan, the King explained what still fuels his motivation, explaining that it’s not solely about winning championships.

“What drives me is my love for the game,” LeBron said. “I’ve been blessed to achieve a lot in my career, but there’s always room for growth, both on and off the court. I’m motivated by the opportunity to still make an impact, to lead, and to keep winning at the highest level. It’s not just about championships, it’s about inspiring the next generation and continuing to push myself.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

LeBron emphasized that his passion for the game and his desire to contribute remain as strong as ever. “I still have a lot to give, and that’s what keeps me going,” he continued.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers addresses the crowd after scoring to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Advertisement

When discussing his outlook for the season, LeBron focused on embracing the present. “For this season, it’s simple — being appreciative of the moment,” James said. “While I’m engulfed in the preparation and process and doing whatever it takes to help my team win, I want to make sure I’m enjoying the moment around me alongside my son, my teammates, and the fans.”

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Lakers coach JJ Redick sends very clear message to LeBron James" son Bronny

LeBron hints at his post-NBA plans

During an appearance on the GoJo and Golic Show, LeBron teased the possibility of a future role after his playing days are over. “I definitely love the sport. I see Tom Brady doing it, and he’s been great so far. We’ll see, maybe a guest appearance for one or two games when I’m done playing.”

Advertisement

While LeBron’s future beyond basketball is still uncertain, fans can rest assured that he’s not ready to step away from the game just yet. With the chance to share the court with his son, Bronny James, it’s clear LeBron is focused on continuing his legacy for at least a few more seasons.

LeBron’s playful warning to Bronny

As fans speculate about the dynamic between LeBron and Bronny, one burning question remains—will Bronny address his dad as “Bron” or stick to “Dad” when they’re on the court?

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Lakers star LeBron James gets real on being flag bearer at Olympics with Team USA

LeBron addressed this in a light-hearted moment during The Shop on Uninterrupted, making it clear that “Dad” won’t cut it during games. “We already laid that down,” LeBron said.

“Once we leave the practice facility and the gates close, I can be ‘Dad’ again, in the car if we ride together,” he continued. “At home, I can be ‘Dad.’ But on the court, he’s gotta call me ‘2-3,’ ‘Bron,’ or even ‘GOAT’ if he wants. It’s up to him.”