Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are set to become the highest paid duo in NFL history. Bad news for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys.

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are still waiting for new big contracts with the Dallas Cowboys. A shocking loss against the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs made Jerry Jones change his mind.

Now, the owner believes 2024 is an ultimatum. Prescott, Lamb, Micah Parsons and even head coach Mike McCarthy won’t get money soon as Jones wants to see first if results appear on the field.

As a consequence, the quarterback might become a free agent in 2025 and the star wide receiver hasn’t reported for training camp. Not the situation expected for a Super Bowl contender in the NFL.

Dak Prescott gives update about CeeDee Lamb

CeeDee Lamb wants to be the highest paid wide receiver in NFL history after Justin Jefferson got a four-year, $140 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings. So, in the middle of a similar situation as CeeDee, Dak Prescott spoke about his teammate.

“I know he shared with me he’s wanting to get back. He is ready to get back hoping this thing gets done for him. I know I am as well. Hopefully, we’ll get him back sooner than later. But I know he’s grinding and working and ready to get back to work.”

Will the Dallas Cowboys give CeeDee Lamb a contract extension?

CeeDee Lamb is entering the final year of his rookie contract and Jerry Jones could have the franchise tag as an advantage in 2025. A totally different scenario compared to Dak Prescott.

As we’ve mentioned, the wide receiver wants at least Justin Jefferson’s numbers and, with Tyreek Hill’s latest restructured contract of $90 million in three years, CeeDee will ask for a lot of money. However, Jones already announced he won’t be fazed.

“Business as usual as far as I’m concerned. It happens all over the league. So, I don’t flare when it’s happening to us. I’m aware of it. I’m aware that we want to get these guys into camp. I’m used to this. I can live with this. I don’t get been out of shape over the fact that somebody is not here at all.”