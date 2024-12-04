NFL News: Dak Prescott takes a stand on Mike McCarthy's future with Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have had a very difficult season and their playoff hopes are hanging by a thread. The future of head coach Mike McCarthy is a mystery as his contract expires at the end of the year. For this reason, star Dak Prescott spoke out after the rest of the 2024 NFL and gave his opinion on the possible continuity of the America’s Team coach.

Prescott played the first nine weeks of the season, then sat out the rest of the year with a partial avulsion of his hamstring that required surgery. The NFL’s highest-paid quarterback was unable to prove his ability to help the Cowboys have a quieter season.

McCarthy has overcome difficult situations, including an injury to his best player and a falling out with Micah Parsons. Dallas franchise owner Jerry Jones praised the former Super Bowl champion’s work. “He’s an exceptional coach. He has a great way with people. I know that. I’m one of the people he deals with,” Jones said of McCarthy. Now comes Prescott’s statement.

Prescott expresses position on McCarthy’s future

“I feel helpless, like I can’t help him in this situation, especially because I believe in him so much and I want him to be my head coach. I believe in him with all my heart. I think he definitely deserves a chance – another contract and a chance to coach this team with more clout and on his terms,” Prescott said to Jori Epstein of Yahoo! Sports about McCarthy’s future with the Cowboys.

Mike McCarthy, head coach of the Dallas Cowboys

Who are the possible replacements for Mike McCarthy?

Although McCarthy’s future is uncertain and he has a chance to get a new contract, names have already been mentioned as possible replacements. Deion Sanders, Mike Vrabel, Ben Johnson or Bill Belichick are some of the alternatives that would naturally emerge as candidates to lead the Cowboys if McCarthy does not continue next season.

McCarthy talked about the Cowboys’ season

The Dallas Cowboys head coach did not rule his team out of the fight to make the playoffs. A 5-7 record doesn’t appear to be a ceiling for Jones’ franchise, which is third in the NFC East. “I’ve done this a long time. We’ve done a really good job of staying focused on what’s up next. It’s one game at a time. It was important to get the win on a lot of fronts, but it was really important to get a home one. The division games are important,” sentenced McCarthy about the current season.