A former legend of the Dallas Cowboys supports Dak Prescott in his fight for a new contract against Jerry Jones.

Dak Prescott is ready to become the highest paid player in NFL history and the Dallas Cowboys cannot prevent that. After a 2023 season with MVP numbers, the quarterback has seen in awe how Jerry Jones isn’t willing to write him a well deserved paycheck.

Of course, the chaotic situation was triggered by a surprising loss in the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers. Although that performance was a collective failure, Dak suddenly emerged as the one to blame.

Now, Prescott is ready to collect. If the Dallas Cowboys don’t trust him to win a Super Bowl, there’s no question many teams are willing to make an offer. A legend and former champion absolutely believes in that scenario.

Will Dallas Cowboys give Dak Prescott a contract extension?

During a special appearance in the Pat McAfee Show, Troy Aikman spoke about the controversial situation. The former quarterback thinks Dak should take the money elsewhere and leave.

“What I respect so much about Dak is that he is a great leader and a great person. He’s an old school guy. He doesn’t care about anything but winning and it frustrates him beyond imagination that they haven’t had more success in the postseason. It’s the only thing that’s keeping him from being really mentioned with Patrick Mahomes and some of the other greats.”

How much money will Dak Prescott ask from Dallas Cowboys?

Considering Trevor Lawrence and Jordan Love got historic new deals with $55 million per year, Troy Aikman is convinced that Dak Prescott should receive way more than that from the Dallas Cowboys or any other team.

“I believe that he is going to be the first quarterback to $60 million and the longer this goes, the more I think he will be playing somewhere else. If it continues to drag on and he plays great and then the Cowboys come in late to say ‘Hey, now we want to pay you’, I don’t know where his head will be at that point.”