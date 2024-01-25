The Baltimore Ravens are one step away from playing the Super Bowl. Lamar Jackson could finally lift a Vince Lombardi trophy, and Dan Marino has shared a key advice that could help him defeat the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the 2024 NFL playoffs, the Ravens and the Chiefs are going to compete for the AFC Championship. Both teams are very solid, but it seems like Baltimore is the favorite to win and go to the Super Bowl.

This will be an undoubtedly exciting game, but not an easy one. Lamar Jackson will face one of the toughest quarterbacks in the league. However, he has received special advice from Dan Marino that could help him defeat his rival.

Dan Marino sends special message to Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is on the verge of playing in his first Super Bowl. Nevertheless, he must first defeat the Chiefs to earn a trip to Las Vegas and compete for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The task won’t be easy at all for the Ravens. Even though the Chiefs had a rough regular season, they have been able to change things up in the playoffs, with a notable improvement of the team.

For this reason, Dan Marino, NFL legend, has sent Lamar Jackson a special message. The former quarterback of the Dolphins supports the Ravens, and wants them to win this year’s Super Bowl.

“My advice is to let if flow,” Marino told CBS Sports when asked about his advice for Jackson. “Enjoy yourself. He is an incredible athlete. He’s a great player. He’ll probably be MVP. Just let it go. Use your teammates, and understand that there’s an opportunity that you might not get again, and get there. Get to the Super Bowl. Do whatever it takes.

“He’s been very impressive this year,” Marino added. “They have a really good chance, a really good chance to win it all.” It is very clear that he’s a big fan of the 2019 MVP.