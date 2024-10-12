Davante Adams has been on the trading block for two weeks, but, the Las Vegas Vegas Raiders haven’t received the package they’re looking for. The wide receiver is the biggest name available in the NFL for any team trying to be a Super Bowl contender.

Although Adams is dealing with a hamstring injury, the truth is all signs point at the star leaving the Raiders in the upcoming weeks. So far, four teams have a lead to make a move: Jets, Saints, Ravens and Bills.

It’s important to remember that the Dallas Cowboys are out of the race because they won’t pay him a new contract and the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t an option as rivals in the AFC West.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What will be Davante Adams next team?

According to a report from Tony Pauline, Davante Adams hasn’t changed his mind and wants to play for the New York Jets. The star wide receiver is looking for a long awaited reunion with Aaron Rodgers.

“Right now, the rumor in league circles is that the Jets are the most aggressive of those four teams (Jets, Saints, Bills and Ravens). Insiders believe a trade for Adams could happen as early as next week.”

Advertisement

see also NFL makes final decision about Tua Tagovailoa's career with Miami Dolphins

Both, the Jets and the Raiders, could be running out of time as the NFL trade deadline is November 5. Las Vegas confirmed they want at least a second round pick, but, reports around the league claim they won’t get that as compensation.