Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Davante Adams has one favorite team for blockbuster trade to leave Raiders

Davante Adams has a clear option as his next team if Raiders deliver a blockbuster trade.

Davante Adams wide receiver of the Las Vegas Raiders
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesDavante Adams wide receiver of the Las Vegas Raiders

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Davante Adams has been on the trading block for two weeks, but, the Las Vegas Vegas Raiders haven’t received the package they’re looking for. The wide receiver is the biggest name available in the NFL for any team trying to be a Super Bowl contender.

Although Adams is dealing with a hamstring injury, the truth is all signs point at the star leaving the Raiders in the upcoming weeks. So far, four teams have a lead to make a move: Jets, Saints, Ravens and Bills.

It’s important to remember that the Dallas Cowboys are out of the race because they won’t pay him a new contract and the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t an option as rivals in the AFC West.

Advertisement

What will be Davante Adams next team?

According to a report from Tony Pauline, Davante Adams hasn’t changed his mind and wants to play for the New York Jets. The star wide receiver is looking for a long awaited reunion with Aaron Rodgers.

“Right now, the rumor in league circles is that the Jets are the most aggressive of those four teams (Jets, Saints, Bills and Ravens). Insiders believe a trade for Adams could happen as early as next week.”

Advertisement
NFL makes final decision about Tua Tagovailoa&#039;s career with Miami Dolphins

see also

NFL makes final decision about Tua Tagovailoa's career with Miami Dolphins

Both, the Jets and the Raiders, could be running out of time as the NFL trade deadline is November 5. Las Vegas confirmed they want at least a second round pick, but, reports around the league claim they won’t get that as compensation.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Jimmy Butler delivers a clear message to the Miami Heat about his season goals
NBA

NBA News: Jimmy Butler delivers a clear message to the Miami Heat about his season goals

MLB News: Guardians' Stephen Vogt issues strong message to Tigers after big win in ALDS Game 5
MLB

MLB News: Guardians' Stephen Vogt issues strong message to Tigers after big win in ALDS Game 5

NBA News: 76ers star Tyrese Maxey gets real about Paul George’s first game at Philadelphia
NBA

NBA News: 76ers star Tyrese Maxey gets real about Paul George’s first game at Philadelphia

NBA News: Mavs HC Jason Kidd provides key update on star Doncic's injury ahead of Clippers matchup
NBA

NBA News: Mavs HC Jason Kidd provides key update on star Doncic's injury ahead of Clippers matchup

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo