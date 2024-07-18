It seems like the idea of being traded from the Las Vegas Raiders is there for Davante Adams, as he has now left the door wide open for a reunion with Aaron Rodgers.

In 2022, the Las Vegas Raiders decided to add a top-tier wide receiver. Davante Adams left the Packers to join the AFC West club, but two years later he has talked about the possibility of being reunited with Aaron Rodgers again.

The Raiders have struggled to be a competitive team in recent years. Two seasons ago, the club decided to help Derek Carr by signing one of his former college teammates, but this decision was not the best by the franchise.

While Davante Adams decided to join the Raiders because of Derek Carr, a year after his arrival, the team parted ways with the quarterback. Now, the wideout wants to play for an elite signal-caller, but unfortunately, the Raiders currently lack one.

Davante Adams gets real on joining Aaron Rodgers at the Jets

Many fans want Davante Adams to reunite with Aaron Rodgers. The wide receiver was the best partner of the quarterback during their years at the Green Bay Packers, but their paths diverged two years ago.

For the 2022 NFL season, the front office of the Packers decided to accept the Raiders’ offer for Davante Adams. This decision made Aaron Rodgers mad, as he lost a key target on the field.

Adams’ departure was not the only problem for Rodgers. He asked the Packers several times for an elite wide receiver to replace his former teammate, but the team rejected his requests and let him work with what they had.

A year later, Rodgers demanded a trade. He joined the New York Jets, a team that has been adding several players to help him succeed. However, they are still missing a key piece to have the offense that the quarterback wants: Davante Adams.

Amid rumors about a potential trade between the Jets and the Raiders for Adams, the wideout has decided to step in and address the matter. While he would love to be reunited with his former quarterback, he is aware that maybe this is not the right time to do so.

Davante Adams with Aaron Rodgers – Green Bay Packers – NFL 2018

“I’ll answer it like this. If I’m going to be reunited with anyone, it would be with Aaron,” Adams said on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast. “I’m locked in with the Raiders and I really feel good about this team. As far as I know, they feel good about me. And if that ever changes … obviously, we would figure out whatever we needed to figure out.

“The thought of playing with Aaron is obviously amazing. I already know what’s that like, which is similar to why I came here and reunited with Derek [Carr] because I have familiarity with it. … And it helps when they’re the best to ever play the game, which is how I feel, and he’s given me the opportunity to show the world what I can do.”

What would the Raiders ask for Davante Adams?

In 2022, the Raiders gave a 1st and a 2nd round pick to the Packers for Davante Adams. While he has been a remarkable wideout for the team, the club may consider a trade if the price is right.

As of today, it looks like the Raiders won’t trade Adams. However, if they change their mind and part ways with him, they will probably ask for at least a second-round pick, as the wideout is currently 31 years old.