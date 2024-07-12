Earlier this year, Josh Jacobs made the decision to leave the Las Vegas Raiders, and now he has revealed the reason why: the team's losing mentality.

Josh Jacobs is undoubtedly a premier running back and was a standout player for the Las Vegas Raiders in recent years. However, the club did not recognize his value as it should have.

Earlier this year, the AFC West team had the opportunity to extend his contract. Despite this, the club decided not to continue with him, which ultimately led to Jacobs joining the Green Bay Packers this offseason.

Josh Jacobs slams the Raiders over normalizing so many defeats

The Raiders lost one of the best running backs in the league during this offseason. The club declined to offer Josh Jacobs a lucrative contract extension, prompting him to seek better opportunities elsewhere.

Jacobs secured a 4-year, $48 million deal with the Packers just a few days after leaving the Raiders. However, the running back has revealed that money was not the main reason for his departure from Las Vegas.

According to the 2019 24th overall pick, he did not feel comfortable with the team normalizing so many losses. Coming from a winning college program like Alabama, Jacobs aimed to continue that success streak in the NFL.

“That went (into) me leaving,” Jacobs said on the “Green Light with Chris Long” podcast. “Coming from Alabama, I went to a championship every year I was there. I remember coming to the league and losing my first game, and I was mad and not talking to nobody. A vet came up to me and was like, ‘This is the NFL. You’re going to lose.’ I’m like, ‘So ya’ll cool with losing?’ It was so different.”

For Jacobs, losing was not part of his career plan. The two-time Pro Bowler admitted that, besides not winning games, the club wanted him to lower his salary expectations despite being the best offensive player on the roster.

“Then, the most frustrating thing about it all, you’ve got me, and Tae (Davante Adams) and Maxx (Crosby), you’ve got guys who come in every day and work hard, and you don’t get the results,” Jacobs said. “You’ll be close every year, but (we’re) not winning. You want me to come back on a discount and lose? I don’t know how I feel about that.”

How many games did Josh Jacobs lose with the Las Vegas Raiders?

Josh Jacobs joined the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019 when the team selected him with the 24th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Unfortunately for him, he has only experienced one winning season during his career.

From 2019 to 2023, the Las Vegas Raiders have won 39 games and lost 44. The lone winning season for Jacobs was in 2021, when his club finished second in the AFC West with a 10-7 record.