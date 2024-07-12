Davante Adams has revealed valuable information about Jimmy Garoppolo's exit from the Las Vegas Raiders, admitting that he helped the team bench the quarterback.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders didn’t end well. The quarterback was benched by the team for the final games of the 2023 NFL season, and Davante Adams has now admitted that he played a role in this decision.

In 2022, the Raiders decided to acquire one of the best wide receivers in the league. Davante Adams left the Green Bay Packers to reunite with Derek Carr, his former college quarterback, in Las Vegas.

Unfortunately, Adams has not found success with the AFC West club since his arrival. Last offseason, the team parted ways with Derek Carr and signed Jimmy Garoppolo, but it seems that Adams was not very comfortable with his new quarterback.

Davante Adams signed off on Jimmy Garoppolo benching

The Raiders didn’t have the 2023 season they expected. The AFC West club moved on from Derek Carr and brought in Jimmy Garoppolo as his replacement, hoping that the two-time Super Bowl champion would lead them to success.

With Davante Adams as his primary wide receiver, everyone expected Jimmy G to have a remarkable year. Nevertheless, the former Patriots player struggled throughout the entire campaign, which led to the club parting ways with him this offseason.

Garoppolo completed 65.1% of his passes, with a low average of 7.1 yards per attempt, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions in the six games he started. Eventually, he was benched to give Aidan O’Connell the starting job.

The decision was very shocking for everyone. Garoppolo was under a lucrative contract with the Raiders, but the club decided to bench him for the end of the season, largely due to Davante Adams’ influence.

“Well my opinion on that, was I signed off on that. And that’s just the reality of it,” Adams said during an episode of Netflix’s “Receiver,” via The Sporting News. “You know, I love Jimmy and he’s a great guy, but something had to happen in order for us to have a chance down the stretch and in order for me to remain a Raider, in all honesty.”

Despite having a great relationship with Jimmy G, Adams prioritized the club’s interests above his own. The wide receiver wanted to start winning, and it seems like moving on from Garoppolo was the right decision to achieve that goal.

What was Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract with the Las Vegas Raiders?

During the 2023 offseason, the Raiders were looking for an experienced quarterback to replace Derek Carr. They wanted a top-tier player, and Jimmy Garoppolo appeared to be the best option for the club.

The Las Vegas Raiders offered a lucrative 3-year, $72.75 million contract to Garoppolo. However, he only stayed with the AFC West club for one season before leaving earlier this year to join the Los Angeles Rams.