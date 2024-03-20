Jimmy Garoppolo was supposed to be the successor of Tom Brady with the New England Patriots. However, Bill Belichick’s gamble ended abruptly in 2017 when the quarterback was traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

Although Garoppolo reached the Super Bowl playing for the 49ers, injuries and lack of consistency opened the door for the emergence fo Brock Purdy. As a consequence Jimmy G was traded again and went to the Las Vegas Raiders.

That was another fresh start under head coach Josh McDaniels, but, once again, it all ended in failure. In fact, before being released a few weeks ago, the NFL suspended him for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Why was Jimmy Garoppolo suspended?

Jimmy Garoppolo just received a new opportunity with the Los Angeles Rams as the backup quarterback of Matthew Stafford. Before this adventure with head coach Sean McVay, the 32-year old player admitted he is the one to blame for the upcoming suspension.

Garoppolo used a prescribed medication without having a valid Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) from the NFL. “I mean, just messed up the TUE, really. I hate to joke about it, but just messed up the TUE when I first got to Las Vegas and yeah, bad timing, I guess.”

The quarterback explained how he’ll approach training camp and preseason considering the suspension. “Take it in stride, I guess. Never really been in this situation before so it’s a weird one, but it is what it is. Hopefully, we’ll get some dubs and start off 2-0 and keep things moving. But it’s just one of those situations. It is what it is. You got to deal with it and just keep moving on and stay positive.”