Maxx Crosby has surprisingly thrown LeBron James‘ entire career under the bus. The star pass rusher of the Las Vegas Raiders has unexpectedly criticized the basketball legend and his path through the NBA.

The Raiders have one of the best pass rushers in the entire NFL in Maxx Crosby. Several quarterbacks have highlightened his abilities, and he’s undoubtedly regarded as the main star in Las Vegas’ defense.

Even though Crosby has not found success with the Raiders, it seems the defensive end likes to be challenged. This is why he has thrown major shade at LeBron James and his NBA career.

Maxx Crosby judges LeBron James while praising Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled to be a competitive team in recent years. The AFC West club has undergone several changes lately, but now they have high hopes for what is on the horizon.

Last year, Antonio Pierce was named the interim head coach following the departure of Josh McDaniels. He had a decent season, which is why the Raiders decided to trust him and give him the job, and Crosby is thankful for it.

Despite the challenges the Raiders have faced, Maxx Crosby believes that adversity is better for the team. The pass rusher discussed his path through the NFL, throwing major shade at LeBron James, suggesting that the NBA legend has never truly struggled in his entire career.

“The guys who inspire me are the Kobes (Bryant) and the (Michael) Jordans; the guys that stayed at the same place and won in the same place,” Crosby said, per NFL Media. “No offense to the guys like LeBron and those dudes — I won’t give them some heat, but they took the easier road traveled and that’s not the way I look at it.”

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during game four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Analyzing Crosby’s words, it seems he might have been referring to how LeBron James joined the Miami Heat, forming a superteam to secure championships before moving on. However, it’s worth noting that LeBron has also led teams to victory in Cleveland and Los Angeles, proving that his success isn’t solely due to taking the “easy road.”

“Going through the ups and downs and the hardships is going to make it that much sweeter when I do win a Super Bowl. So, I plan on being here for a very long time and I plan on winning here. You know when I signed that contract, I didn’t have any type of, you know, thought of leaving or idea of leaving. I feel like I’m going to be a Raider for life.”

How many NBA titles has LeBron James won?

For many basketball fans, LeBron James is one of the greatest players ever. He has had an amazing career, winning several titles and breaking numerous records that support this idea.

LeBron James has won four NBA titles. He won two with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013, one with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, and one with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.