Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Dolphins add former Cowboys coach to staff to support Mike McDaniel

Staff changes continue to unfold for the Miami Dolphins, with the team adding an experienced coach who recently worked with the Dallas Cowboys to help boost Mike McDaniel’s offense.

By Richard Tovar

Mike McDaniel, head coach of the Miami Dolphins
© Mike Ehrmann/Getty ImagesMike McDaniel, head coach of the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are focused on improving for the upcoming season, and one of their strategies is to bring in experienced staff. The latest addition is a former Cowboys coach, brought in to assist with Mike McDaniel’s offensive strategy, particularly with the receivers.

According to information from Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins are hiring Robert Prince as their new wide receivers coach to work in the offensive room. Prince most recently coached with the Cowboys but has been part of several NFL teams since 2004.

It’s clear the Dolphins need help in the receivers room, as their touchdown production was low this past season, with only 22 touchdowns and 413 receptions on 568 targets. Additionally, one of their top receivers, Tyreek Hill, is likely to be absent in 2025, leaving Mike McDaniel’s offensive ambitions uncertain.

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

Stephen A. Smith calls out NBA for snubbing Anthony Davis and Wembanyama as All-Star starters
NBA

Stephen A. Smith calls out NBA for snubbing Anthony Davis and Wembanyama as All-Star starters

Travis Kelce makes surprising admission about Josh Allen
NFL

Travis Kelce makes surprising admission about Josh Allen

Julio Cesar Chavez stuns fans with a rare display at his son Omar’s pre-fight conference
Boxing

Julio Cesar Chavez stuns fans with a rare display at his son Omar’s pre-fight conference

NFL News: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts shares details about his injury ahead of game vs Commanders
NFL

NFL News: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts shares details about his injury ahead of game vs Commanders

Better Collective Logo