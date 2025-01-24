NFL News: Dolphins add former Cowboys coach to staff to support Mike McDaniel

The Miami Dolphins are focused on improving for the upcoming season, and one of their strategies is to bring in experienced staff. The latest addition is a former Cowboys coach, brought in to assist with Mike McDaniel’s offensive strategy, particularly with the receivers.

According to information from Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins are hiring Robert Prince as their new wide receivers coach to work in the offensive room. Prince most recently coached with the Cowboys but has been part of several NFL teams since 2004.

It’s clear the Dolphins need help in the receivers room, as their touchdown production was low this past season, with only 22 touchdowns and 413 receptions on 568 targets. Additionally, one of their top receivers, Tyreek Hill, is likely to be absent in 2025, leaving Mike McDaniel’s offensive ambitions uncertain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…