What happens if Eagles lose or win vs Commanders today in 2025 NFL Week 18?

The 11–5 Philadelphia Eagles enter the final week of the 2025 NFL regular season hoping to slightly improve their position in the NFC standings in what could be a good or bad matchup against the 4–12 Washington Commanders, who have already been eliminated from the postseason race.

If the Eagles lose to the Commanders, it would immediately benefit the Bears, and Philadelphia would be locked into the No. 3 seed. Even if Chicago were to lose as well, it would not change the Eagles’ positioning or the outlook for Nick Sirianni and his team.

If the Eagles beat the Commanders, it would be the first step toward securing the No. 2 seed in the NFC. That outcome alone would not be enough, however, as Philadelphia would also need the Chicago Bears to lose to the already eliminated Detroit Lions. That combination of results is the key scenario that would allow the Eagles to move up in the standings.

NFC East standings and the conference race

The Eagles are NFC East champions, finishing as the only team in the division to reach double-digit wins. The Dallas Cowboys ended up second at 7–9–1, while the Commanders (4–12) and New York Giants (4–13) endured difficult seasons.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Teams W L T PCT DIV CONF PF PA STK Philadelphia Eagles 11 5 0 .688 3–2 8–3 362 301 W3 Dallas Cowboys 7 9 1 .441 4–2 4–7–1 471 511 L1 Washington Commanders 4 12 0 .250 2–3 2–9 332 434 L2 New York Giants 4 13 0 .235 2–4 2–10 381 439 W2 NFC East standing from NFL.com

Philadelphia has no path to the No. 1 seed, which belongs to the Seattle Seahawks, but improving its spot in the standings still carries value. As things stand, the Eagles are likely headed for a Wild Card matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, though there remains a possibility they could face the Green Bay Packers or the Los Angeles Rams.

For an Eagles–49ers matchup to be fully locked in, the Rams would need to beat the Arizona Cardinals. If the Rams lose, they would instead travel to Philadelphia for a highly intriguing Wild Card game at Lincoln Financial Field.

NFC standings before Eagles-Commanders

