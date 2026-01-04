Trending topics:
NFL

What happens if Eagles lose or win vs Commanders today in 2025 NFL Week 18?

The Philadelphia Eagles still have a chance to improve their playoff positioning in a Week 18 matchup against the Washington Commanders, a game in which they are expected to rely heavily on backup players.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesHead coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles

The 11–5 Philadelphia Eagles enter the final week of the 2025 NFL regular season hoping to slightly improve their position in the NFC standings in what could be a good or bad matchup against the 4–12 Washington Commanders, who have already been eliminated from the postseason race.

If the Eagles lose to the Commanders, it would immediately benefit the Bears, and Philadelphia would be locked into the No. 3 seed. Even if Chicago were to lose as well, it would not change the Eagles’ positioning or the outlook for Nick Sirianni and his team.

If the Eagles beat the Commanders, it would be the first step toward securing the No. 2 seed in the NFC. That outcome alone would not be enough, however, as Philadelphia would also need the Chicago Bears to lose to the already eliminated Detroit Lions. That combination of results is the key scenario that would allow the Eagles to move up in the standings.

Advertisement

NFC East standings and the conference race

The Eagles are NFC East champions, finishing as the only team in the division to reach double-digit wins. The Dallas Cowboys ended up second at 7–9–1, while the Commanders (4–12) and New York Giants (4–13) endured difficult seasons.

Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles

Quarterback Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Advertisement
TeamsWLTPCTDIVCONFPFPASTK
Philadelphia Eagles1150.6883–28–3362301W3
Dallas Cowboys791.4414–24–7–1471511L1
Washington Commanders4120.2502–32–9332434L2
New York Giants4130.2352–42–10381439W2
NFC East standing from NFL.com
NFL playoffs: How many teams make the postseason?

see also

NFL playoffs: How many teams make the postseason?

Philadelphia has no path to the No. 1 seed, which belongs to the Seattle Seahawks, but improving its spot in the standings still carries value. As things stand, the Eagles are likely headed for a Wild Card matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, though there remains a possibility they could face the Green Bay Packers or the Los Angeles Rams.

Advertisement

For an Eagles–49ers matchup to be fully locked in, the Rams would need to beat the Arizona Cardinals. If the Rams lose, they would instead travel to Philadelphia for a highly intriguing Wild Card game at Lincoln Financial Field.

NFC standings before Eagles-Commanders

via NFL.com

via NFL.com

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Who are singing the national anthems before the 2025 NFL Christmas games?
NFL

Who are singing the national anthems before the 2025 NFL Christmas games?

Where to watch Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game
NFL

Where to watch Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game

NFC East standings and playoff picture updated after Eagles-Commanders in 2025 NFL Week 16
NFL

NFC East standings and playoff picture updated after Eagles-Commanders in 2025 NFL Week 16

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly interested in signing two Atletico Madrid players
Soccer

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly interested in signing two Atletico Madrid players

Better Collective Logo