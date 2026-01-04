Is Jaylen Waddle playing today for Dolphins vs Patriots in 2025 NFL Week 18?

The 2025 NFL season has once again been a disappointment for the Miami Dolphins, at least from a statistical standpoint. Their playoff hopes faded quickly, turning today’s matchup against the New England Patriots into little more than a date to close out the schedule. One bright spot? The consistent performances of Jaylen Waddle throughout the campaign.

The wide receiver was one of the team’s biggest bright spots week after week, establishing himself as one of Tua Tagovailoa’s most trusted targets. Unfortunately, his talent may not be on display at Gillette Stadium.

While the NFL’s official site lists him as questionable for the matchup against the Patriots, insider Adam Schefter reported on X that the most likely scenario is that Jaylen Waddle will not play against New England in Week 18.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What injury is troubling Jaylen Waddle?

During the Dolphins‘ Week 17 matchup against the Buccaneers, Jaylen Waddle suffered a rib injury. The injury occurred early in the game, specifically during the first quarter, following a 7-yard end-around run where he was seen clutching his side before heading to the locker room. Although he briefly returned to the game in the third quarter, he played sparingly and finished without a catch.

Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Miami Dolphins.

Advertisement

Waddle’s standout season

see also Mike McDaniel gives blunt response to Troy Aikman’s criticism after Dolphins hire him as consultant

Throughout the 2025 NFL season, Jaylen Waddle has solidified his role as the premier offensive weapon for the Miami Dolphins, leading the team across all major receiving categories.

Advertisement

Despite facing various challenges, Waddle has recorded 64 receptions for 910 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns, maintaining an impressive average of 14.2 yards per catch.

Advertisement

His production has been particularly vital following the injury to Tyreek Hill earlier in the season, as Waddle currently leads all Dolphins players in receiving yards—surpassing teammates like De’Von Achane (488 yards) and Malik Washington (311 yards) by a significant margin.