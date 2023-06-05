The Miami Dolphins desperately need an outstanding 2023 NFL season, and Tua Tagovailoa must be their leader. Ahead of the upcoming campaing, the AFC East squad has implemented a unique and bizarre training technique that has helped the quarterback to improve a lot.

Last year, the Dolphins surprised everybody with their season. They had a 9-8 record, which gave them a spot in the Wild Card round. Unfortunately, they lost to the Buffalo Bills in a very tight game that ended wit a 31-34 score and their season was over.

Tua Tagovailoa, the team’s starting quarterback, was unable to stay healthy last season. However, now the team has implemented a new technique to help him improve and avoid getting injured in the upcoming campaign.

Dolphins implement new and bizarre training technique for Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa didn’t have the 2022 season he really wanted. The quarterback had multiple concussions throughout the campaign, so he was unable to play for several games and help his team.

Those concussions are seen as a major problem for the Dolphins, They don’t want Tua Tagovailoa to suffer another one this year, so now they implemented a new training technique to try to avoid them from now on.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Tua Tagovailoa has incorporated Jiu-Jitsu techniques in his training. The quarterback is been taught how to fall forward and protect his head in the pocket.

Also, it has been reported that Tagovailoa is completely healthy now after his multiple concussions last year. Accordinf to those ESPN, the quarterback is now a ‘major voice’ inside Dolphins’ locker room, trying to improve his performance on the field to help his team fight for the AFC East this year.