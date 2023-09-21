Tua Tagovailoa is on the verge of becoming a historic NFL player, but the Denver Broncos stand in his way. If the Miami Dolphins win against the AFC West team, the quarterback will break an impressive league record.

In his fourth season in the NFL, Tua Tagovailoa is proving to be an elite quarterback. He’s having a great season start, with two wins, 49 passes completed out of 75 attempts for 715 yards and four touchdowns.

Today, the Dolphins are among the NFL’s strongest teams, largely thanks to Tagovailoa’s improvement. Miami needs him to stay healthy for success this year and for a potential lucrative contract extension.

Tua Tagovailoa could make history with a win against the Broncos

A win against the Denver Broncos in Week 3 would give Tua Tagovailoa a spot in the NFL’s history books. The Dolphins are the favorites according to oddsmakers, so the quarterback is on the verge of breaking an impressive record.

Tagovailoa has won nine straight games against coaches who have at least one Super Bowl. On Sunday, the Dolphins face Sean Payton’s Broncos, so he could increase his streak with a victory at Hard Rock Stadium.

Prior to Week 3, Tagovailoa is tied with none other than Russell Wilson for the longest win streaks among quarterbacks against Super Bowl coaches. A Dolphins victory would elevate Tua to the top of this impressive list, surpassing the Broncos’ player, Jim Harbaugh and Bob Griese.

Will Tua Tagovailoa sign a contract extension with the Miami Dolphins?

Tua Tagovailoa is currently in the fourth year of his rookie contract, with a fifth-year option available. However, it appears that the Dolphins are hesitant to exercise the option and are leaning toward offering him a new deal based on his performance this season.