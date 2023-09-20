Everyone knows that Tyreek Hill is a very competitive person. Now, the star wide receiver of the Miami Dolphins has named who is his biggest rival, with a huge surprise for all his fans.

Many football fans recognize Tyreek Hill as one of the premier wide receivers the NFL has seen in recent years. His explosive and reliable performance on the field prompted the Dolphins to make a blockbuster trade last year to acquire him.

Since arriving in Florida, Hill has been a dominant player and a significant threat to his opponents. However, he also faces formidable rivals, and now he has identified who he considers the greatest among them all.

Tyreek Hill humorously identifies who is his biggest rival

Tyreek Hill is passionate about football, but he also enjoys spending his free time playing video games. The wideout is known for playing Fortnite while streaming, and, of course, dealing with stream-snipers is a common part of his gaming experience.

When asked about his biggest opponent, Tyreek Hill humorously replied, “Peely,” during an interview with BR Gaming. Peely is a character from Fortnite, and gamers who use it as a skin often engage in trolling and playful antics.

During his streams, Hill frequently encounters stream-snipers who use the Peely skin in Fortnite. Many clips capture the wideout engaging in humorous battles against these players, and they often taunt him after defeating him in the game.

Where does Tyreek Hill stream?

Tyreek Hill streams on Twitch under the username @cheetah. He typically goes live the day after a game and usually hosts at least two streams per week.