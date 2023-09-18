NFL News: Dolphins' Tyreek Hill achieves amazing record; not even Dan Marino could get it

Tyreek Hill is regarded as the best player the Miami Dolphins have in their roster. Now, the wide receiver has achieved an amazing record that not even Dan Marino, legendary quarterback of the team, could get.

Last year, the Dolphins decided to trade for one of the best receivers in the entire league. Miami agreed to terms with the Kansas City Chiefs to acquire Tyreek Hill, and the wideout has definitely lived up to the expectations so far.

The seven-time Pro Bowler immediately became Tua Tagovailoa’s best partner on the field. Hill wants to become a true legend for the Dolphins, and he’s poised to help his team achieve success this same year.

Tyreek Hill breaks incredible record not even Dan Marino could achieve

A few days ago, Tyreek Hill talked about the ratings of Madden 24. The wide receiver said that he deserved to join the 99 overall club, and EA Sports pleased him today.

The video game company announced that Tyreek Hill will have a 99 rating in Madden 24. The wide receiver listed him with a 98 overall, but EA Sports decided to upgrade him in-game and boost his stats.

With this move, Hill becomes the first Dolphins player to ever be in the 99 overall club. Surprisingly, Dan Marino, legendary quarterback of the team, never had that rating when he played.

Madden 24: Which players have a 99 overall rating?

Alongside Hill, Justin Jefferson, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Zack Martin are part of the 99 overall club.