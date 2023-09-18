Raheem Mostert is one of the key players for the Miami Dolphins offense in the 2023 season. Along with Tyreek Hill, he gives the franchise a much better chance of reaching the playoffs.

Since he left the San Francisco 49ers, some critics said that could be the end of Mostert’s career. But in reality, things are looking up for him in the current season.

The Miami Dolphins are enjoying a two-week winning streak after winning in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers and in Week 2 against Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots.

What record does Raheem Mostert share with Tyreek Hill?

According to Next Gen Stats, Raheem Mostert not only scored a big touchdown during the game against the New England Patriots, but he also reached a top speed of 21.62 mph, establishing the second-fastest TD by a ball carrier in 2023. Tyreek Hill holds the first and third places on the list.

It is not the first time he has done something like that. In 2020, he established another similar record with 23.09 mph, being the first and second on a list that included Derrick Henry, DK Metcalf, and others.

Since when has Raheem Mostert been playing for the Miami Dolphins?

He has been playing for the Miami Dolphins since the 2022 season. Before joining the franchise, he played for the San Francisco 49ers from 2016 to 2021, where he developed most of his talent and went far in the playoffs with the 49ers.

How many running backs do the Miami Dolphins have on their roster?

They have a list of five running backs for the 2023 season, Raheem Mostert is one of the favorites but rookies De’Von Achane and Chris Brooks are also available. While other running backs with experience are Alec Ingold and Salvon Ahmed.