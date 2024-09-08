NFL News: Drew Bledsoe praises Tom Brady, takes a huge shot at Tony Romo

The legendary New England Patriots QB defended Tom Brady and had some strong words for Tony Romo.

With the start of a new NFL season, the football scene has kicked off with a bang following recent comments from former New England Patriots quarterback about his relationships with Tom Brady in Foxborough and Tony Romo during his time with the Dallas Cowboys.

In recent comments to @ESPNNFL Sunday NFL Countdown, Bledsoe made it clear that there were significant differences between Tom Brady’s debut in New England and his experience with Tony Romo, which was entirely different.

Regarding his particular situation with Romo, the former quarterback of the Patriots, Cowboys, and Bills did not hesitate to state: “Romo, if you’re watching this, you know it’s true: the minute that he became a starter, he became pretty big — in his own mind… all of the sudden, Romo was the guy who had all the answers.”

Highlighting the differences between the two quarterbacks he shared a roster with, Bledsoe said that after Tom Brady took his job with the Pats, he remained curious, whereas when Romo replaced Bledsoe in Dallas, Romo thought he had all the answers.

Drew Bledsoe #11 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up in front of Tony Romo #9 before the start of their game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2006 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The words of the seasoned former quarterback, a hallmark of the New England Patriots, come just before a new NFL season, where both the Pats and the Dallas Cowboys will look to make the most of their resources and go as far as possible, although they are far from being considered major title contenders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Dak Prescott finally gets big contract extension from Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys

The story of Bledsoe and Brady with the Patriots

Drew Bledsoe, a star quarterback and the face of the New England Patriots during the 1990s, was the team’s leader for years and led the Patriots to a Super Bowl appearance in 1996. However, in the 2001 season, Bledsoe suffered a chest injury during a game against the New York Jets.

Tom Brady, then a young second-round draft pick, stepped in as the starting quarterback. Despite being relatively inexperienced, Brady delivered an exceptional performance, leading the Patriots to a series of victories and ultimately to a Super Bowl XXXVI win.

Advertisement

This surprising rise of Brady not only changed the course of the season but marked the beginning of an era of dominance in the NFL. After his recovery, Bledsoe was ready to return to the field. However, the starting quarterback position was already firmly established, which is why Drew eventually landed with the Buffalo Bills.

Advertisement

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks with Drew Bledsoe during the Lamar Hunt trophy presentation after the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Drew Bledsoe major achievements

One of the greatest quarterbacks in New England Patriots history, until his injury in a game against the Jets that marked the beginning of Tom Brady’s NFL career, was one of the franchise’s most important players.

With unmatched talent, he was part of the Patriots team that reached Super Bowl XXXVI. Under the guidance of Bill Belichick from the sidelines, they secured a narrow 20-17 victory over the St. Louis Rams and clinched the championship ring.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Hall of Famer in New England, Bledsoe was also named a Pro Bowler in four different years: 1994, 1996, 1997, and 2002.

Quarterback Drew Bledsoe #11 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at the Pontiac Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan. The Lions defeated the Patriots 34-9.