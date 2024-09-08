Dak Prescott has made an agreement with Jerry Jones to stay as quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.

Dak Prescott was set to become an unrestricted free agent as Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys waited patiently to give him a contract extension. Most fans couldn’t believe why the controversial owner took that path.

Everything was triggered by an unexpected loss in the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers. When Jones saw there was no Super Bowl to show for, Jerry suddenly doubted.

Now, the quarterback finally received one of the biggest contracts in NFL history. In a span of just two weeks, the Cowboys solved the situation of CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott.

Will Dak Prescott become a free agent?

Dak Prescott signed a four-year, $240 million contract to stay with the Dallas Cowboys. The quarterback was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025, but, that won’t happen.

Will the Dallas Cowboys give Dak Prescott a contract extension?

Dak Prescott just became the highest paid player in NFL history. After Jordan Love and Trevor Lawrence reset the market, there was no other answer for owner Jerry Jones. Now, the quarterback of America’s Team establishes a new benchmark with $60 million per year.

“That’s what motivates me on being here, honestly, is to be the quarterback that does it, that wins it (the Super Bowl). I don’t think that winning it any other place would be the same as winning it here. That’s A-No. 1 why I want to be here.”

