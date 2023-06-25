Things are not going well for Carson Wentz lately. The former Washington Commanders quarterback has yet to find a team to play for in the 2023 NFL season. On top of that, he is facing intense backlash on social media for a controversial post he recently made.

Football has been very rough with Carson Wentz. The quarterback has faced multiple injuries throughout his entire career, which have significantly limited his playing time and prevented him from achieving the level of involvement he had hoped for.

The former 2nd-overall pick wants to return to the NFL after being released this offseason. Wentz knows that it will be difficult to be a starter again, and it seems like his place in the league would only be as a backup.

Carson Wentz receives intense backlash for an Instagram post

Carson Wentz is still awaiting a call from an NFL team offering him a contract for the 2023 season. The former player of the Colts and Eagles is eager to be part of a roster, even if it means assuming the role of a backup quarterback.

While he waits, Wentz is making the most of his free time. However, he recently uploaded a controversial picture on Instagram, showcasing his current activities, which has led to an intense backlash.

Wentz recently posted a picture on Instagram of his hunting expedition for a black bear in Alaska. He referred to the activity as a “bucket list” experience, which ignited the anger of social media users who criticized him for “bragging” about the sport of animal killing.

“Got the opportunity to spot and stalk black bear in one of our new favorite places on earth—Alaska! Incredible trip and an incredible animal! 🙌🏻,” the 30-year-old quarterback captioned the photo.