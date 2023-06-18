The Chicago Bears acquired a very solid linebacker during this offseason. T.J. Edwards recently left the Philadelphia Eagles, but he’s already noticing the similarities between both squads. Now, he made a bold comparison between Jalen Hurts, his former teammate, and Justin Fields, his new quarterback.

There’s no doubt that Jalen Hurts is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league. The Eagles are aware of it, so they recently offered him a lucrative contract extension to make him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL and to build a plan around him.

As for the Bears, Justin Fields is set to be the franchise quarterback they have been looking for a long time. Chicago has been adding a lot of new weapons to help him succeed, and it seems like the 2023 season will be decisive for his future.

Former Eagles linebacker sees ‘similarities between Justin Fields and Jalen Hurts

Young quarterbacks are taking over the league. Jalen Hurts came close to winning his first Super Bowl this year, but he was defeated by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. However, the Eagles trust that he will triumph and acquire another Vince Lombardi trophy for the franchise.

As for Justin Fields, who is also 24 years old like Hurts, he hasn’t had the chance to compete in the NFC North yet. However, T.J. Edwards believes that the Bears quarterback possesses similar traits to the Eagles player that could pave the way for his success.

“One thing with Jalen (Hurts) was he was always just kind of calm and collected,” Edwards said on SiriusXM NFL Radio earlier this week. “That’s why we looked to him so much, just because he was always that calming factor. You do see similarities with (Justin) Fields. He doesn’t seem to get rattled out there in terms of when we’re mixing up looks on him and stuff like that.”

The 2022 season could be decisive for Fields. During this offseason, rumors said that the Bears were interested in trading him due to his disappointing seasons. In two years, the quarterback has started 25 games (5-20), completing 351 passes out of 588 attemprs for 4,112 yards, 24 yards and 20 interceptions.