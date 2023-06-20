The Philadelphia Eagles missed out on Super Bowl glory for just three points this year. It was tough, but Nick Sirianni‘s men are already looking to turn the page. After all, as long as Jalen Hurts is under center, they should remain optimistic.

The 24-year-old proved what he can bring to the table in 2022, which is why he earned a massive contract extension this offseason. Now it’s time to live up to that salary, but Hurts certainly has the weapons to do so.

The Eagles still have one of the best WR rooms in the league, led by A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith. However, the head coach seems to have plenty of confidence on another wideout as well.

Nick Sirianni confident in how Quez Watkins can help Jalen Hurts

“A lot of guys are standing out to me. I have no problem singling one guy out that I think has just done a phenomenal job this offseason is Quez Watkins,” Sirianni said, via ClutchPoints.

“I love his attitude, and I’ve said this to him, and I have no problem saying it here, some people around here — and it’s not in this building, we have a ton of confidence in Quez Watkins — but I kind of sense from him [a feeling that] — he’s never said this — but oh, some people think I stink? That’s how he’s attacked every day. That’s how he’s attacked practices, and I think that he looks really good.”

Quez Watkins is far from being a household name yet, but he can establish himself as the third option at wide receiver behind Brown and Smith. If he carries his positive impact in minicamp to training camp, he could have the chance to prove Sirianni right.