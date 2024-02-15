Once the 2023 NFL season ended for Jason Kelce, he decided to announce his retirement after 13 successful years. Now, a player of the Philadelphia Eagles has shared an intriguing update on the possible return of his teammate.

The Eagles didn’t have a great 2023 season. Even though they were regarded as one of the favorites to play the 2024 Super Bowl, they fell short from their objective and were quickly eliminated in the Wild Card round by the Buccaneers.

Following their disappointing ending, Jason Kelce made the decision to end his career. The talented center announced his retirement earlier this year, but there were rumors suggesting that he’s not entirely done with football yet.

Eagles player shares his thoughts on Jason Kelce’s possible return

After 13 remarkable seasons, Jason Kelce has decided to retire from football. The talented center announced his retirement following the Eagles’ elimination in the Wild Card round, with a poor performance that may have contributed to this decision.

However, there is a strong feeling that Jason might not retire. Following the Eagles’ elimination, he stayed close to football by supporting his brother Travis in the playoffs, which apparently has reignited his interest in playing again.

Several persons close to Jason have addressed this matter. His own brother Travis said that he believes that the center still has some football in him, but his Eagles teammates don’t think the same.

Jordan Mailata, left tackle of the Eagles, is certain that Jason won’t return to the fields. His partner at the team’s offensive line thinks that the way in which the center is enjoying retirement will make him reject the idea of a possible comeback.

“There’s no shot,” left tackle Jordan Mailata recently told NBC Sports Philadelphia of a potential Kelce return. “You’re telling me he’s going shirts off in the games, gambling in the casinos, he’s coming back? No way. He’s having too much fun. He’s out there living his life. And I’m going to miss him for sure, man. This has been the greatest six years of my life for sure, being here in the NFL and getting to meet people like Jason Kelce.”

Has Jason Kelce ruled out a return from retirement?

As of today, Jason Kelce has not ruled out the possibility of returning from retirement. The Super Bowl LII champion has avoided to answer this question, but he’s set to announce his final decision soon.

With the team’s still resting, Kelce has some time to think before the start of the training camps. Jason said that he wants to spend more time with his family, so a comeback is not very clear currently.