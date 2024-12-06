This past offseason, Saquon Barkley made a career-defining decision. The star running back left the Giants to join the Philadelphia Eagles, a move that could etch his name in both team and NFL history.

The Giants have struggled in recent years, and a few months ago, they chose not to meet Barkley’s salary demands, allowing him to explore opportunities with other teams.

What the Giants didn’t anticipate was Barkley staying in the NFC East. The running back signed with the Eagles, the Giants’ direct rivals, and is now delivering an exceptional season with his new team.

Saquon Barkley discusses the possibility of breaking rushing records

After some difficult seasons, the Eagles have bounced back. Philadelphia has overcome internal challenges to build a formidable roster now considered a genuine Super Bowl contender.

While the Eagles already had a strong foundation, Saquon Barkley’s arrival has supercharged their offense. The NFC East powerhouse now boasts a running back eager to excel every week.

Barkley has found a system perfectly suited to his talents. Head coach Nick Sirianni’s well-structured and dynamic offensive game plan has allowed the star running back to perform at an elite level.

Currently, Barkley ranks third in franchise history for single-season rushing yards with 1,499—just 109 yards shy of LeSean McCoy’s record. Moreover, he needs 607 more yards to break Eric Dickerson’s NFL record for most rushing yards in a single season, though Barkley insists these milestones don’t keep him up at night.

Saquon Barkley, running back of the Philadelphia Eagles

“When I got here, I looked up the history of the Eagles running backs,” Barkley said. “I wasn’t familiar with Wilbert Montgomery…so I even got to do a dive on him. Learn about him and [Brian] Westbrook and Shady [LeSean McCoy]. That’s your goal. You want to come in here and leave a legacy on a place, on a franchise.

“I’m aware of that (breaking those records), but that’s not my driving factor of it. The driving factor is to win football games, put ourselves in position to make a run, and go win it all.

Can Saquon Barkley set the record for most rushing yards in a season?

The NFL’s single-season rushing record seems within reach for Saquon Barkley. The running back has been stellar this year, averaging 124.9 yards per game.

If he maintains this pace, Barkley would gain an additional 624 yards by season’s end—just enough to surpass Eric Dickerson’s iconic record.

