Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Saquon Barkley opens up about potential to break multiple Eagles records

Saquon Barkley is having an outstanding 2024 NFL season with the Philadelphia Eagles and is on track to break several team and league records with his remarkable performances.

Saquon Barkley, running back for the Philadelphia Eagles
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireSaquon Barkley, running back for the Philadelphia Eagles

By Fernando Franco Puga

This past offseason, Saquon Barkley made a career-defining decision. The star running back left the Giants to join the Philadelphia Eagles, a move that could etch his name in both team and NFL history.

The Giants have struggled in recent years, and a few months ago, they chose not to meet Barkley’s salary demands, allowing him to explore opportunities with other teams.

What the Giants didn’t anticipate was Barkley staying in the NFC East. The running back signed with the Eagles, the Giants’ direct rivals, and is now delivering an exceptional season with his new team.

Advertisement

Saquon Barkley discusses the possibility of breaking rushing records

After some difficult seasons, the Eagles have bounced back. Philadelphia has overcome internal challenges to build a formidable roster now considered a genuine Super Bowl contender.

Advertisement
Eagles News: Jalen Hurts set to recover a key teammate to face the Panthers

see also

Eagles News: Jalen Hurts set to recover a key teammate to face the Panthers

While the Eagles already had a strong foundation, Saquon Barkley’s arrival has supercharged their offense. The NFC East powerhouse now boasts a running back eager to excel every week.

Barkley has found a system perfectly suited to his talents. Head coach Nick Sirianni’s well-structured and dynamic offensive game plan has allowed the star running back to perform at an elite level.

Advertisement

Currently, Barkley ranks third in franchise history for single-season rushing yards with 1,499—just 109 yards shy of LeSean McCoy’s record. Moreover, he needs 607 more yards to break Eric Dickerson’s NFL record for most rushing yards in a single season, though Barkley insists these milestones don’t keep him up at night.

Saquon Barkley, running back of the Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley, running back of the Philadelphia Eagles

Advertisement

“When I got here, I looked up the history of the Eagles running backs,” Barkley said. “I wasn’t familiar with Wilbert Montgomery…so I even got to do a dive on him. Learn about him and [Brian] Westbrook and Shady [LeSean McCoy]. That’s your goal. You want to come in here and leave a legacy on a place, on a franchise.

I’m aware of that (breaking those records), but that’s not my driving factor of it. The driving factor is to win football games, put ourselves in position to make a run, and go win it all.

Advertisement

Can Saquon Barkley set the record for most rushing yards in a season?

The NFL’s single-season rushing record seems within reach for Saquon Barkley. The running back has been stellar this year, averaging 124.9 yards per game.

Eagles News: Saquon Barkley makes something clear to the NFL about the MVP award

see also

Eagles News: Saquon Barkley makes something clear to the NFL about the MVP award

If he maintains this pace, Barkley would gain an additional 624 yards by season’s end—just enough to surpass Eric Dickerson’s iconic record.

Advertisement

Survey

Who has had a better 2024 season?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

ALSO READ

NBA News: Mavericks coach Jason Kidd gets real about Luka Doncic’s triple-double ability
NBA

NBA News: Mavericks coach Jason Kidd gets real about Luka Doncic’s triple-double ability

Inter Miami's plans to reunite Lionel Messi and Neymar in MLS, clarified by president Jorge Mas
Soccer

Inter Miami's plans to reunite Lionel Messi and Neymar in MLS, clarified by president Jorge Mas

NFL News: Jerry Jones sends clear message to Dak Prescott about contract extension for Mike McCarthy with Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones sends clear message to Dak Prescott about contract extension for Mike McCarthy with Cowboys

NFL News: Mike Tomlin's Steelers set to lose key weapon for Russell Wilson ahead of game vs Browns
NFL

NFL News: Mike Tomlin's Steelers set to lose key weapon for Russell Wilson ahead of game vs Browns

Better Collective Logo