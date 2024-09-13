NFL News: Eagles star Jalen Hurts makes an important life decision for his future

Jalen Hurts is known for what he does on the field as a star of the Philadelphia Eagles, but this time his name made headlines for a major decision about his future off the National Football League. The significant announcement involves not only him but also his longtime girlfriend, Brionna Rivera Burrows.

As rumored in recent days, it has been confirmed that Hurts proposed to his girlfriend Bry, marking a joyful step forward in the future of the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback. The news spread after Burrows appeared on September 6 at the Eagles’ game against the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil, sporting a distinguished ring on her left hand.

According to Essence, the proposal took place before the start of the 2024 NFL season. Unlike the toughness that football games often display, Hurts planned a romantic moment, complete with a violinist, candles, and red roses scattered on the floor, to ask for his girlfriend’s hand in marriage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hurts made his relationship with Burrows official in 2023, although he mentioned that they had been seeing each other occasionally since they first met years ago at the University of Alabama, before the quarterback moved on to play for the Oklahoma Sooners in 2019. The couple had already been seen together publicly on various occasions, such as when the Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game in January 2023.

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Arena Corinthians on September 06, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Advertisement

Jalen Hurts’ fiancée, Bry Burrows, works as an artificial intelligence expert. She earned a master’s degree in business administration and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and political science.

Advertisement

see also Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes big statement about condition of the field in game against the Packers

When is Jalen Hurts’ next game?

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will play in the Monday Night game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season. Hurts’ Eagles are in good shape after defeating Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers 34-29 in the season opener, played in Brazil. After the recent revelation of an important life decision, Hurts is set to lead his team toward their second consecutive victory.

Advertisement

How did Jalen Hurts perform in the 2024 NFL season opener?

Jalen Hurts already played while engaged to his fiancée during Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback completed 20 of 34 pass attempts for 258 yards in the 34-29 victory over the Packers, displaying strong form with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.