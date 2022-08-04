There's no doubt that Ezekiel Elliott is one of the best running backs in the NFL nowadays, but he does not like preseason. The Cowboys player has revealed why he thinks he can skip those games and still dominate in the league.

The Dallas Cowboys need success in the 2022 NFL season and Ezekiel Elliott is seen as a key part of that plan. But the running back is not willing to miss a single game, so that's why he has revealed the real reason why he will not play in the preseason despite having competition for the starting role.

This will be the seventh year that Ezekiel Elliott plays in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys, a team that has not seen a Vince Lombardi Trophy since 1995 (Super Bowl XXX). Year after year, the hopes are high in Texas to see America's Team finally succeed and the running back is seen as the one that will carry the squad to another championship.

Now, with the 2022 NFL season about to start, all the teams are preparing for preseason, but Ezekiel Elliott will not be part of it. The running back has made it clear that he has no intentions of playing the friendly games, as he has his eyes wide open for the beginning of the campaign.

Ezekiel Elliott on why he is missing the preseason: "I don't need it"

Dallas Cowboys' preseason will start on August 13, but Ezekiel Elliott will be the big missing name that day. The running back has established that he is not going to present until the beginning of the season.

"I've been playing football 20 years. This is my seventh year (in the NFL). I've seen a lot of football", Elliott said to The Athletic. "I don't think I need a preseason game, especially with (Dallas') joint practices (with the Broncos and Chargers, Cowboys' first preseason rivals)."

Ezekiel Elliot is not only a great running back, but also an elite pass-blocking player in the backfield. He will try in 2022 to get his fifth 1,000+ yard season, but Tony Pollard is behind him and he can't get too confident with one of the best young RBs in the league nowadays.