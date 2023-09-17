At the end of their second match of the 2023 NFL season, the New York Giants lost Saquon Barkley due to an injury. Now, the team has received a massive update regarding the running back’s health.

In Week 2, the Giants faced a significant challenge. Despite being favored to win against the Arizona Cardinals, New York had to mount a 28-point comeback to secure the victory.

Even though they won against Arizona, the end of the game was not the best for the Giants. Unfortunately, Saquon Barkley had to leave the field due to an injury, and he was clearly upset about it.

Report: Giants receive massive news regarding Saquon Barkley’s injury

Throughout his entire career, Saquon Barkley has struggled to stay completely healthy, and that’s why he was unable to secure a long-term deal this year with the Giants.

Unfortunately, Saquon Barkley’s 2023 season is once again being plagued by injuries. He had to be assisted off the field in pain at the end of the game against the Cardinals.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported that a source indicated Barkley’s injury ‘could have been worse.’ It appears to be an ankle sprain, which typically takes up to three weeks to heal.

What is Saquon Barkley’s contract with the New York Giants?

Saquon Barkley signed a 1-year, $10.09 million deal with the New York Giants this offseason. He will become a free agent at the end of the 2023 campaign.