Tom Brady knows everything about the NFL, including if the league is scripted or not. Now, the former quarterback of the New England Patriots has given a controversial answer when asked about this debate.

Many football fans consider Tom Brady the greatest player in NFL history, and his seven Super Bowl rings certainly support that belief. Although he decided to retire earlier this year, he has found it impossible to stay completely detached from the league.

Recently, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding the NFL, as some theories suggest that the games are scripted. Now, Brady has weighed in on the matter, sharing a very controversial statement about this question.

Tom Brady gives controversial answer when asked if the NFL is scripted

During his 23-year tenure in the NFL, Tom Brady won seven Super Bowls but suffered defeats on three different occasions. The legendary quarterback lost twice to Eli Manning and the New York Giants, which is why he believes that the league is not scripted at all.

“Do I think the NFL is scripted?” Brady said in a video posted by the NFL. “You think I really would have played along with a script that had me losing to Peyton’s little brother, Eli, twice in the Super Bowl? … No.“

Ahead of the 2023 season, he NFL has taken a sarcastic approach to address this debate. The league’s intention with these videos is to illustrate how absurd it sounds to claim that games are scripted, and Tom Brady’s voice is certainly helping them make that point.

