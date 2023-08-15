Eli and Peyton Manning continually engage in light-hearted banter with each other. Recently, the former New York Giants quarterback playfully roasted his elder brother over his new job, reaffirming the depth of their strong relationship.

Throughout his career, Eli Manning achieved two Super Bowl victories with the Giants, earning the MVP title both times. He is widely regarded as a highly talented quarterback and is certain to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame in the future.

Peyton, on the other hand, secured victory in two Super Bowls, one with the Indianapolis Colts and the other with the Denver Broncos. The elder Manning is undoubtedly destined to share a spot in Canton alongside Eli.

Eli Manning mocks Peyton over his new job as professor

Peyton and Eli Manning were two highly successful quarterbacks. The elder brother retired in 2016 after winning Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos, while the former Giants player followed suit four years later.

Despite retiring, the Manning brothers have remained closely connected to the NFL. Both became football analysts for ESPN, hosting a unique broadcast called the Manningcast, where they continually showcase their strong relationship.

However, Peyton will have a new job this year. The former Broncos player is returning to the University of Tennessee to teach classes. He will be part of the College of Communication and Information as professor of practice in the Fall 2023 term.

Of course, Eli didn’t hesitate to react to the news, roasting Peyton over his new job. “Easy A!” said the former Giants player, insinuating that his brother’s class won’t be very difficult for students.