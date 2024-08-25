NFL News: HC Mike McDaniel makes final decision on Tua Tagovailoa's backup for the Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins have their backup QB. Mike McDaniel makes final decision regarding next season.

A new NFL season is fast approaching, and final decisions for some teams are starting to emerge. This is the case for the Miami Dolphins, who, according to head coach Mike McDaniel, have now designated a backup quarterback for Tua Tagovailoa for the upcoming season.

With the primary goal of securing the AFC East title, the Dolphins will do everything in their power to assemble the most consistent and competitive roster possible to go as far as they can. In a tightly contested conference, it’s the small details that ultimately make the difference.

Heading into their Week 1 debut, where they will host the always tough Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium, coach Mike McDaniel has made a key decision regarding who will be the replacement for QB Tua Tagovailoa if needed.

The decision from the staff to choose between Skylar Thompson and Mike White has finally been made. Only one of the two will have the responsibility of stepping in for Tua should the starting quarterback need to leave the field.

Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins looks on during the fourth quarter in the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The final decision

Mike McDaniel’s had a tough decision on replacements for Tua Tagovailoa with the Miami Dolphins. However, just days before the start of the new NFL season, the head coach has finally made a decision and chosen one of the two players.

Finally, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, the staff has decided to cut Mike White from the roster, paving the way for Skylar Thompson to be the primary backup for Tua.

After a tough decision by McDaniel, the former Kansas State Wildcats QB, Skylar Thompson, was ultimately chosen as the backup quarterback.

Skylar Thompson #19 of the Miami Dolphins enter the field prior to a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on August 09, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Miami Dolphins’ season opener and first games of the season

The Miami Dolphins will kick off their season with a highly anticipated debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium. Following the season opener, the Dolphins’ early schedule will test their newly assembled roster and set the tone for their pursuit of the AFC East title:

