NFL News: HC Mike Tomlin makes something clear about Steelers' performance against Raiders

After the decisive victory of the Pittsburgh Steelers over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6 of the NFL, head coach Mike Tomlin delivered a clear message about his team's performance.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on before a game between the Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on before a game between the Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

By Matías Persuh

Week 6 of the NFL was undoubtedly a boost for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who, after decisively defeating the Las Vegas Raiders, continue their strong momentum this season. Head coach Mike Tomlin spoke about his players after the game played at Allegiant Stadium.

The team led by Russell Wilson demonstrated solid performance on the field, showcasing strength not only in their defense but also in their offense. With few cracks throughout the game, they managed to secure a decisive victory with a score of 32-13.

After the game and with the victory secured for Pittsburgh, head coach Mike Tomlin spoke to NFL.com, leaving no doubts about his team’s performance against the Raiders.

“I just thought it was a collective effort, not only the bigs but the perimeter people,” Tomlin said. “And obviously Naj and everyone else. But I just thought anytime you have a run output like that it’s not an individual, it is a collective.”

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers look on from the sideline during the third quarter of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With a positive record of 4-2, the Pittsburgh Steelers will face nothing less than Sunday Night Football next week when they host Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

Tomlin shares his admiration for the fans in Las Vegas

Before the start of the game in which the Steelers ultimately defeated the Raiders, head coach Mike Tomlin was taken aback by the number of Pittsburgh fans filling the stands of Allegiant Stadium.

Regarding this situation, the head coach stated via TribLive: “I think the first thing that needs to be said is just really taken aback by the support that we got here from our fans, Steeler Nation,” Tomlin said. “Continually, man, they show up. Man, I just thought it was awesome, man. The environment for a road venue was special.”

What’s next for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

  • vs New York Jets, October 20th – Week 7
  • vs New York Giants, October 28h – Week 8
  • Bye Week
  • vs Washington Commanders, November 10th – Week 10
  • vs Baltimore Ravens, November 17th – Week 11
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

