Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Historic former Bryce Young's coach makes something clear on QB's situation in Carolina Panthers

Legendary coach expressed his stance on Bryce Young being sent to the bench by the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 of the NFL season.

Quarterback Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty ImagesQuarterback Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

By Matías Persuh

Undoubtedly, one of the storylines of the week in the NFL involved the Carolina Panthers and QB Bryce Young. After starting the season with two losses, head coach Dave Canales decided to bench him in Week 3, prompting a historic former coach of Young from Alabama to share his opinion on the matter.

The situation between Young and the Panthers garnered such attention that even a legendary coach got involved. The individual in question is none other than the iconic Nick Saban, a highly respected voice in the world of American football.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Saban noted that one of the challenges of being the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is that Young ended up on a struggling team, making it more difficult for him to achieve immediate success.

Advertisement

“You may go to a team that doesn’t have all the pieces you need. I think the Bears this year, that’s not really the case. [Caleb Williams] has some pieces there, but Carolina did not, and they have to build this thing from the ground up,” he said.

Nick Saban Alabama

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts to a play during the third quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 02, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Advertisement

I hate to see Bryce Young get benched, but I also don’t see a lot of opportunity for him to be successful based on the skill players & offensive line around him, and I think he’s the type of player that can operate well when he has good players around him.”

NFL News: Green Bay Packers makes big decision following Jordan Love\&#039;s absence against Titans

see also

NFL News: Green Bay Packers makes big decision following Jordan Love"s absence against Titans

Saban said he’s confident that Young will use his time in bench to improve as a player: “He’s [Young] always been a guy that sort of improved from his failings. So hopefully this will be an opportunity for him to do it again.”

Advertisement

Saban and Young: A relationship that began in Alabama

Nick Saban was Bryce Young’s coach from 2020 to 2022, witnessing the young quarterback achieve remarkable individual success in the NCAA and also SEC. This included winning the 2021 Heisman Trophy and being named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

The talented quarterback also served as the backup to Mac Jones on the Alabama team that triumphed over Ohio State 52-24 in the 2020 NCAA National Championship game.

Advertisement
Nick Saban Bryce Young

Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up prior to facing the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Auburn, Alabama.

Young and his feelings about being benched

While both Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers’ performances in the first two weeks were inconsistent, a drastic shift in direction from head coach Dave Canales regarding the QB was not anticipated.

Advertisement

Once the decision was confirmed to bench the former Alabama QB and allow Andy Dalton to start, Bryce Young expressed his surprise regarding his coach’s choice.

“For me, looking in the mirror first, we all have that mindset of wanting to be better. You look at plays that could be executed better. You have to learn from them,” said Young.

Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Lakers star LeBron James gets real on being flag bearer at Olympics with Team USA
NBA

NBA News: Lakers star LeBron James gets real on being flag bearer at Olympics with Team USA

NFL News: Chiefs HC Andy Reid shares thoughts on Patrick Mahomes' rookie teammate before game vs Falcons
NFL

NFL News: Chiefs HC Andy Reid shares thoughts on Patrick Mahomes' rookie teammate before game vs Falcons

NFL News: Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes could break Tom Brady's record on Sunday against Falcons
NFL

NFL News: Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes could break Tom Brady's record on Sunday against Falcons

NFL News: Andy Reid reaches an incredible record with Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid reaches an incredible record with Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo