NFL News: Green Bay Packers makes big decision following Jordan Love's absence against Titans

Following the news that Jordan Love will not be available to play in Week 3 of the NFL against the Tennessee Titans, the Green Bay Packers made a decision regarding the situation.

As Week 3 of the NFL continues, the Green Bay Packers will attempt to break their current 1-1 record by facing the struggling Tennessee Titans. However, the absence of their star QB Jordan Love has been confirmed. In light of this situation, head coach Matt LaFleur and the management made a decision regarding the matter.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter reported: “Packers elevated QB Sean Clifford from their practice squad to their active roster for Sunday’s game at Tennessee,”

With the confirmation that Jordan Love will not play for the second consecutive time, Malik Willis will start the game against Titans as the starting quarterback for the Packers.

Coached by Matt LaFleur, the team is aiming for their second consecutive win after starting on the wrong foot with a tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, 34-29. In their second game, with Willis as the starter, they managed to defeat the Indianapolis Colts, 16-10.

Sean Clifford #6 of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field on August 24, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Jordan Love’s injury

The Green Bay Packers‘ debut this NFL season was negative in every way. Not only did they suffer a loss in Brazil against the Eagles, but they also lost their star quarterback, Jordan Love, to injury.

Unfortunately for the Packers, Love suffered an MCL sprain. His initial prognosis was 3-4 weeks, but recent reports indicate that his recovery is progressing well and suggest the possibility of him returning sooner.

Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after suffering an injury during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arena Corinthians on September 06, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

What’s next for the Green Bay Packers?

With the primary goal of securing their second consecutive victory and getting back on track this season, Matt LaFleur’s team will face a series of matchups following the Titans to aim for as many wins as possible:

