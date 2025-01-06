Many had said that the Detroit Lions still needed to prove themselves by winning a key game this season. And they did just that, with authority and stability against the Minnesota Vikings. Dan Campbell knows he has a title-contending team in the NFL and didn’t miss the opportunity to let his players know.

Three years into his tenure with the team, Campbell has managed to build a winning mentality, with a squad that has overcome the challenges of a long season in the league. Perhaps in the best moment of his time in Detroit, the head coach expressed to his players the pride he feels in leading them.

“You guys look like you remember who the (expletive) you are,” Campbell stated in the locker room. “That was awesome. That’s a hell of a win, guys. All I can think about is, man, we’ve been forged in this stuff now. This has been three years in the making. Some of it four. That just doesn’t happen you gotta work through it, grind through it, and go through the downs to get to the ups of where we’re at. That was unbelievable, man. Division winners, back-to-back seasons, and the No. 1 seed.“

A strong finish to the season has left Jared Goff‘s-led team with the No. 1 seed in the NFC, earning them a Bye Week in the playoffs. In a packed Ford Field, the home team dominated the Vikings, winning 31-9.

Respect above all

While the Lions are enjoying an outstanding present, the coach doesn’t consider himself above anyone and keeps his feet on the ground. Defeating a direct rival of such caliber makes last night’s victory even more significant.

Once the game was over, both Campbell and Kevin O’Connell greeted each other at midfield, and it was the Lions’ coach who offered some warm words to his counterpart: “I’ll see you in two weeks,” said Campbell.

Next Monday, January 13, the Minnesota Vikings will travel to Inglewood to face the Rams at SoFi Stadium. Both teams will compete in the wild card round to continue advancing in the playoffs.

Goff chooses to take it step by step

The excitement surrounding Detroit today is hard to contain, although many still argue that they haven’t won anything yet and must continue moving forward step by step until they reach the coveted Super Bowl.

Such is the case with Jared Goff, who, in statements to the press, outlined the next steps to take following the victory at home against the Vikings: “This is just tick No. 1: Check,” Goff said. “Tick No. 2 is next.”