NFL News: Jaguars HC Doug Pederson provides an important injury update on Trevor Lawrence teammate

The NFL season for the Jacksonville Jaguars, after eight weeks, has not lived up to the expectations set before it began. The team led by Doug Pederson has secured only two victories, and a long list of injuries has made the Jaguars a weak team with few aspirations. Ahead of Week 9, it was the head coach himself who provided an important injury update on a key teammate of Trevor Lawrence.
Next weekend, the Jaguars will face none other than the Philadelphia Eagles, with the notable possibility that Pederson‘s team may have a key player returning from injury.
The player in question is none other than talented RB Travis Etienne, who, according to reporter Ian Rapoport via his X (formerly Twitter) account, will return to practice this week and could be available for the coaching staff ahead of the matchup against the Eagles.
“Jaguars coach Doug Pederson tells reporters that he “feels good” that RB Travis Etienne Jr., dealing with a hamstring injury, will be back this week,” Rapoport stated via @RapSheet.
Travis Etienne Jr. #1 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Travis Etienne has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury he suffered during the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ 35-16 loss to the Chicago Bears in London on October 13.
The Jaguars lose a key player following a trade
Just days before the trade deadline, the management of the Jacksonville Jaguars decided to accept a trade for a key player in Trevor Lawrence’s offense, who will ultimately land with the Minnesota Vikings.
The player is none other than left tackle Cam Robinson, who, after some negotiations, will join the team led by Sam Darnold, which is shaping up as a serious contender in its conference.
“Trade: The #Vikings are adding a new left tackle, completing a trade with the #Jaguars to acquire LT Cam Robinson in exchange for draft pick compensation, per me and @TomPelissero. An answer with Christian Darrisaw out for the season,” Rapoport stated.
What’s next for the Jacksonville Jaguars
With the primary goal of improving their disappointing season so far, Trevor Lawrence and his teammates will face a series of upcoming games that will definitely shape the course of the franchise this year.
- vs Philadelphia Eagles, November 3rd
- vs Minnesota Vikings, November 10th
- vs Detroit Lions, November 17th
- vs Houston Texans, December 1st
- vs Tennessee Titans, December 8th