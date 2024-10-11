Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence may get two key weapons back ahead of game vs Bears

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is reportedly close to getting two key teammates back ahead of the 2024 NFL game against the Chicago Bears.

Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on September 23, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.
© Timothy T Ludwig/Getty ImagesTrevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on September 23, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

By Ignacio Cairola

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has an extra cause for smiles besides leading the Jacksonville Jaguars to their first win of the season last weekend. That reason is that he could get two key targets back for Week 6 of the 2024 NFL when he takes on the Chicago Bears in London.

It was a huge relief for Lawrence to play at a high level in the Jaguars’ narrow 3-point win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 (37-34). That win snapped a poor start of four consecutive losses, shrouded in question marks for the Jacksonville franchise quarterback. With just hours to go before they take on the Bears, the good news could continue.

The two key weapons Lawrence could have back this weekend are none other than tight end Evan Engram and wide receiver Gabe Davis, both of whom were listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report prior to the Jacksonville clash against Chicago, the first of back-to-back games in England.

Engram has been limited in practice all week and is coming off missing every game after playing the first week of the regular season. Davis, meanwhile, has also been limited in practice this week. While the status of both is not full recovery, Lawrence could have them back for this game, or at worst, the Week 7 game. The next few hours will be decisive.

Travis Etienne

Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars hands the ball off to Travis Etienne Jr. #1 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

News on the Jaguars’ injured list

It’s not just Engram and Davis that are cases to watch. Linebacker Yasir Abdullah (neck) and safety Daniel Thomas (hamstring) are also listed as questionable for the Jags’ two games in England. Among other injury updates, cornerback Tyson Campbell continues to deal with a hamstring injury and will not be activated from injured reserve. With so many injuries, the roster will be a challenge for head coach Doug Pederson.

Upcoming Jaguars games in London

The Jaguars will travel to London where they will play two games of the 2024 NFL season against Chicago Bears and New England Patriots, the first one will be next Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the next one will be played at Wembley.

ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

